Call for gun owners to hand over weapons

A new campaign has been launched to get guns off the borough’s streets.

During the next two weeks people can hand in their firearms and ammunition at any police station inquiry counter anonymously with no questions asked.

It is a force-wide operation ending on November 26 and the last Greater Manchester gun surrender in April last year saw no fewer than 221 weapons handed over.

Det Chief Supt Mary Doyle said: “Too many lives have been torn apart by gun crime and it is no exaggeration to say every weapon retrieved via the surrender has the potential to save a life. The surrender offers you an opportunity to dispose of your weapon safely and discreetly whether it is a gun that has been handed down through the family or a firearm in your loft collecting dust.

“You won’t have to give your name or address, we just want more guns out of harm’s way. Please do the right thing for the sake of all the families that have had their lives destroyed by firearms.”

Beverley Hughes, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: “There are still too many gun-related incidents occurring across Greater Manchester, with 28 since April. The Give Up The Gun campaign will help stop that number from increasing any further, offering a safe place for guns to be handed in, no questions asked.

“Last year’s campaign was hugely successful, with 221 guns taken off the streets, but I want to do even better this year and urge anybody with a gun to do your part and hand it in to a station – it may help save a life.”

The father and friends of Halton McCollin who was shot dead in Stretford in 2008 are urging people to “give up the gun.” Halton, who would have turned 30 yesterday, tragically lost his life when he was shot in the back of his head outside a takeaway in 2008. His murderer has never been caught.