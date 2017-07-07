Car destroyed in ‘petrol bomb’ arson attack

An investigation is under way after reports that a petrol bomb was thrown through a car window.

The police and firefighters were called to Hartley Grove in Kitt Green at 11.30pm to a Vauxhall Corsa on fire outside a house.

Nigel Shepherd, crew manager at Wigan fire station, said: “Witnesses had said they saw a male, unknown age, leaving the scene after throwing what seemed to be a petrol bomb through the car window.”

The car had been parked on the road and crews had to work to stop the fire spreading.

Mr Shepherd said: “It was quite intense when we got there. Fuel had ignited and was running downhill to other vehicles, but we managed to stop it spreading.”

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the blaze.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called at 11.35pm to reports that a car had exploded.

She added: “We are working closely with the fire service to determine the exact circumstances.”