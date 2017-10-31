Carly tragedy set for major TV show

The death of a Wigan teen at the hands of her abusive boyfriend and the campaigning work against domestic violence by her parents thereafter look set to feature on prime time TV.

Researchers from Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories have been interviewing Trevor and Sheila Fairhurst about a possible documentary on ITV in the months to come.

Darren Pilkington

The Hindley couple hope that, if made, the programme will further boost their fund-raising efforts for the Carly Fairhurst Trust - which pays for Victim Support counsellors - and the profile of their revelatory talks to police and anti-domestic violence organisations.

Carly, 19, was attacked by boyfriend Darren Pilkington at a house they were minding in January 2006. She was badly injured after he pushed her downstairs and then left her there all night before finally ringing 999. Several days later she succumbed to her injuries.

Pilkington, who had killed before, was arrested for murder after he changed his story several times about what happened that night but eventually the prosecution accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter and he was jailed for a minimum of three years and 53 days behind bars.

He actually served 10 years before his release last November. But then in June the Fairhursts were notified that Pilkington had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his parole.

Meanwhile the pair are preparing for a trip to Buckingham Palace later this month to receive MBEs for their crusading work. Joining them will be their son Michael and his partner Shelley. It is not known at this stage which senior royal will be dispensing the Queen’s birthday honours.

Sheila said: “We are very excited about both the trip to London and the possibility at least of a major TV documentary.

“A researcher for Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories had me on the phone for the best part of an hour asking about what happened to Carly and what we have done since. The programme would mainly be about victims and what happens after.

“For a programme which gets around 6.5 million viewers this would be a great help to our campaigning against domestic violence. And receiving a royal honour does too.”

Carly’s case previously featured in a 2012 documentary series called Britain’s Darkest Taboos on the Crime and Investigation Channel.