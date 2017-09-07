Cash machine blown up in robbery

Robbers blew up a cash machine before stealing money from a mini-market in the borough.



Offenders attacked the Co-op in Lowton in a dramatic raid at around 4.25am on Thursday.

They blew out the front panel of the cash machine attached to a wall and police believe the explosion caused a door at the rear of the Church Lane store to open.

They then made their way inside and took a quantity of cash before leaving the scene.

Police and fire services attended but found there was no structural damage inside or outside the building.

It is not yet clear how many people were involved in the robbery and there are no descriptions of the offenders.

Officers are also trying to discover how the cash machine, which had no money in it, was wrecked.

The store was able to open on Thursday.

Police are now urgently appealing for anyone with information to ring the non-emergency number 101, quoting log number 241 for 7/9/17, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.