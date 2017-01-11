Cash stolen in supermarket break-in

Burglars smashed their way into a supermarket and stole cash from a machine which then caught fire.

The dramatic incident happened at the Aldi store in Tyldesley at around 3.15am on Wednesday January 11.

The fire was confined to the cash machine but the entire building was smoke logged

Firefighters and police were called to the Castle Street supermarket following reports of the break-in and blaze.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say three offenders got in through the front of the building and stole a quantity of cash from the machine.

Fire crews found the cash machine, which was located just inside the store, ablaze and the entire building filled with thick smoke.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the flames before the crews used a large fan to draw all the smoke out.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire was confined to the cash machine but the entire building was smoke logged.”

Crews from Atherton, Hindley and Farnworth stations were at the scene for around an hour.

Police say it is not entirely clear how the burglars broke in to the supermarket or how the fire started.

There are currently no descriptions of the three people responsible.

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.