CCTV appeal after armed robbery at shop

Masked men armed with weapons burst into a Wigan shop and tried to steal money from the till.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the robbery at Thoroughgoods, on Old Road, Ashton, on Tuesday, August 1.

Another CCTV image of the man

Two men went into the shop shortly before 6.25am and made their way to the tills.

A woman working there tried to stop them, but she was pushed into a corner.

The men managed to steal only till receipts before escaping on bicycles, one of which was a white BMX.

Police said it was not clear what weapons were used.

To be confronted by masked men must have been terrifying for the woman Det Con Brian Johnston

They have launched an investigation and hope the CCTV images will help to identify those involved.

Det Con Brian Johnston, from Wigan police, said: “Two men brandishing weapons targeted an innocent shop worker in an attempt to steal cash from the till.

“Fortunately, no-one was hurt, but to be confronted by masked men must have been terrifying for the woman and we have launched an investigation to catch the offenders.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to come forward and speak to police.

“If you saw two men acting suspiciously in the area, or have any information about the robbery, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7259 or 101, quoting incident 322 of August 1.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.