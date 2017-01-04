Concern grows for missing man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a Wigan who went missing this morning (Wednesday).

Kristian Niall Rennie, 24, was last seen at Wigan Infirmary at 11.20am on January 4.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned as he hasn’t been seen since.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, slim, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers with a white sole.

He has links to the Hindley area.

Anyone who sees Kristian is asked to contact police on 101 quoting missing persons reference MP/17/0102975 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.