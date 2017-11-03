Councillor is banned from road

A Wigan councillor has been banned from getting behind the wheel after he was caught drink-driving.

Coun Steve Jones, an independent councillor in Bryn, was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, October 8 in Meliden, near Prestatyn, in North Wales.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the arrest was on suspicion of drink-driving.

Jones, 30, of Old Road, Ashton, was later charged with driving on Ffordd Ty Newydd, in Meliden, after consuming so much alcohol that he exceeded the legal limit.

He had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath. The legal limit for driving in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 12 months and offered him the opportunity to attend a drink-drive rehabilitation course to reduce the length of the ban.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a victim surcharge. Jones was elected to represent the Bryn ward on Wigan Council in May last year and is part of the Wigan Independents group.