Crash leaves girl with bleed on brain

A “careless” driver has pleaded guilty to charges after a collision left a teenager with a bleed on her brain.

Jason Lloyd of Linnets Wood Mews in Worsley, was given six penalty points and slapped with costs of £448 following the incident, which left the youngster seriously injured in the middle of the road.

I heard a loud bang and something went up into the air. One of the girls had been hit, she went 10 to 12 ft in the air

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard how Lloyd had been driving on Wallgate heading towards Robin Park at around 6.30pm on March 24, when he passed a group of teenage girls walking on the pavement. Without warning one of the teens ran out into the path of the oncoming traffic, being throw onto the bonnet of Lloyd’s silver hatchback and into the air before landing in the road.

As the charge of driving without due care and attention was read out, the court heard how Lloyd had been driving at around 38.5 mph however it was later revealed that there was no evidence to support this, and that it was only calculated from eyewitness statements.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, read reports from two witnesses. One described the incident, saying: “I heard a loud bang and something went up into the air. One of the girls had been hit she went 10 to 12 ft in the air. I found somewhere safe to stop, The girl was lying motionless.”

The witness states that Lloyd was sat on the kerb with his “head in his hands” and that he admitted to driving “a little fast”, something which he later denied during a police interview.

Defending Lloyd, barrister Miss Virginia Hayton said: “We will never know why that young girl stepped into the road. She wasn’t that far away from the pedestrian crossing. Mr Lloyd is devastated by the impact of his driving within that collision.”

Referring to the CCTV, which was shown to the court, Miss Hayton added: “He can’t have been travelling at excessive speed.

“His vehicle doesn’t look different to any other vehicle. He didn’t see her in time and was unable to stop.”

Lloyd, who has no previous convictions and held a clean driving licence, was given a £330 fine with additional court costs as well as six penalty points.