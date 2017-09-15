Crime spree targets council buildings

Burglars and vandals targeting council buildings have cost tax-payers tens of thousands of pounds in just a few weeks.

Wigan Council is asking people to be vigilant after a series of break-ins and vandalism.

It is estimated that the cost to the council is £30,000 to £35,000.

A council spokesman said: “We need the public’s help to be vigilant and report any incidents they see or information on perpetrators to the police or Crimestoppers.

“Any money used for repairs is money lost to essential services.”

The most recent break-in was at Museum Of Wigan Life, where windows were broken and a charity box was stolen.

Lead was stripped from the roof of the Pelican Centre in Tyldesley, causing leaks and damage worth more than £5,000.

People went onto the roof of the Atherton Centre and smashed slates. Repair work will cost more than £6,000.

New security measures are needed after people went onto the roof of Hunters Lodge, Marsh Green Library and the visitor centre at Pennington Flash.

The Pavilion Cafe at Mesnes Park has been broken into several times, with little taken but several windows broken.

CCTV equipment and the roof at Golborne Library have been damaged, car park barriers vandalised at Progress House and Withnall House, and toilets vandalised at The Turnpike in Leigh,

There have also been break-ins at Wigan Town Hall and the Sure Start building in Higher Folds, and attempted break-ins at Larch Avenue Day Centre and Heathside Residential Home.