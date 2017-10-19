Cyclist seriously hurt in hit and run crash

A bike rider has been left with a number of broken bones after a hit-and-run incident in Golborne.



Police say the 48-year-old cyclist also suffered serious injuries to his face after being struck from behind by a car on Warrington Road.

An appeal for witnesses has been issued after the collision, which occurred at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The car is thought to have driven off towards the A580 East Lancashire Road.

Pc Jonathan McColl, of Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "To leave a man in the road with serious injuries and then flee the scene is disgraceful.

"Unfortunately, we don’t have a description of the car but I would appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage to come forward."

Witnesses are being urged to call the unit on 0161 856 4741 on Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.