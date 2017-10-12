Detectives appeal for stolen tipper truck

An appeal has been issued by police after a tipper truck was stolen from a building site.



Three men are thought to have been involved in driving away a Terex vehicle from a compound on the New Boston Trading Estate in Haydock.

The pair are said to have arrived on the scene, in Wilcock's Lane, in a white Ford Transit van, at around 7.45pm on Monday, July 3.

Once they had scaled a fence there, they loaded up the tipper truck and it was driven off, along with the van, towards Haydock Park racecourse, by a third man.

Detectives have carried out a number of enquiries but only now issued a public appeal following the theft.

Det Insp Jason Jason Pye said: “This was a brazen theft which has deprived a construction site of valuable equipment.

"We believe that motorists, walkers and cyclists may have been passing at the time of the offence and it is vital that we speak to anyone who remembers seeing this theft taking place, and who can describe the three men involved.



“You may have been passing in a car or on a bike with dashcam or bike helmet cameras, and you may hold evidence to help us bring those responsible to justice. Any information provided will be acted on.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call 0151 777 6967 or the Crimestoppers hotline, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.