Detectives issue appeal over attempted rape allegation in Wigan

An appeal has been issued by detectives in Wigan investigating an allegation of attempted rape

Police have asked four people to come forward as part of an inquiry thought to revolve around an incident in the town centre in the early hours.

The quartet - three men and a woman - are said to have been walking along Standishgate, close to Marks and Spencer, around 2.25am on Sunday, July 2.

Police say the woman is described as white and was wearing blue jeans, white shoes, a yellow top with a zig zag pattern and carrying a black bag.

The first man was wearing a white t-shirt with “Dark Series” written on the front.

The second man was said to be white and was wearing a white polo shirt and the third man was white and was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Det Sgt Graham Clare said: “We are not treating these people as suspects but we do believe they could hold vital information that could prove key to our investigation.

“If you are one of these people or if you recognise them I would urge you to contact us, any information you can give us will be treated with the strictest confidence.”

No further details have been released by police regarding the alleged incident, the victim or whether any arrests have so far been made.

Anyone with information should call Wigan and Leigh CID on 0161 856 5307 or 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.