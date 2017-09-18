Drug-fuelled teen motorist in police chase

A teenage drug-driver fled from police in Wigan before leading officers on a five-mile pursuit.

Police pulled over Simon Nunn, 19, who had a car full of passengers, in Branch Street, Ince, a cul-de-sac, Bolton Crown Court was told.

And when an officer approached the vehicle he could detect a heavy aroma of cannabis.

Dashcam footage played to Judge Timothy Stead then showed Nunn’s VW Polo driving backwards towards a police car, before there was a minor collision and he pulled out onto Manchester Road.

Nunn could be seen driving through Ince, Hindley and Hindley Green into Leigh, at speeds topping 60mph, and running through red lights, before pulling over in Twist Lane, where he was detained.

Nichola Carroll, prosecuting, said Nunn tested positive for cannabis at the roadside. He also then admitted he had not passed his driving test and was a learner.

When he was examined by a doctor later, he had a blood reading of 5.3mg of cannabis per litre. The legal limit is 2.7mg.

Nunn, of Dean Road, Cadishead, who had no previous criminal convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, exceeding the drug-driving limit and having no driving licence.

He was given a 12-month community order, to be overseen by the probation service, and banned from driving for two years.

He must take an extended retest at the end of his disqualification period.