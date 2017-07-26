E-fit released after abduction bid on girl, 13

Detectives have released an e-fit of a man who is being hunted after the attempted snatch of a 13-year-old girl in Westleigh

Police revealed on Sunday that the girl was walking through Westleigh Park in Leigh when she was grabbed by a man who approached her from behind.

The girl, who was approached near the Westwell Street end of the park, fought back and managed to get away from the man and run home to alert her family and police.

Det Insp Paul Rollinson of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This young girl showed incredible bravery in fighting off the man and running away to safety.

“We understand that the local community are concerned, but they can rest assured we’re doing all we can to identify the man responsible.

“If anybody recognises the man in the e-fit then I would urge them to please come forward.

“We have increased patrols in the area and anyone with any questions or concerns is encouraged to come and speak to our officers.”

The man was, white, tall, of medium build and around 30 years-old, with short dark hair and a scruffy beard

He is also described as having muscular arms and a big nose. He spoke with a foreign accent, possibly Eastern European and was wearing a green jacket, a top with "King" written on it and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with stripes down the side.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225, alternatively call the non-emergency number 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.