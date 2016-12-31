Elderly woman scared to go out after being hurt in robbery

An elderly woman suffered a broken wrist during a robbery while she was out shopping.

The 80-year-old left Ena Mill, on Gloucester Street, Atherton, at about 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 21 and walked in the direction of the George VI pub on Flapper Fold Lane.

She went onto Brierfield Avenue and Derby Street, when she noticed a man on a bicycle coming towards her.

He dragged her to the ground from behind and stole her handbag, which contained £30.

The robber fled on his bike along Derby Street and went left down the side of Nelson Street Clinic.

He was seen looking into the bag at the junction of Nelson Street and Prestwich Street, before he stashed the bike and bag out of sight near a brook on Prestwich Street.

He was described as white, slim, about 5ft 6ins and was wearing all black.

PC Mike Walters, from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan division, said: “This was a callous attack on a vulnerable elderly woman who has been left extremely shaken and upset.

“Thankfully she wasn’t seriously injured but she is now fearful when going out during the day.

“I would urge anyone who saw this incident, or a man matching the above description in the area at the time, to please call police.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 1144 of December 21, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.