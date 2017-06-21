Ellen Higginbottom murder probe quartet in the dock

A man has appeared in court in connection with the murder of Wigan student Ellen Higginbottom.

Mark Steven Buckley, 51, was in the dock at Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with murder.

Magistrates decided to send the case to Manchester Crown Court (Crown Square), where he will appear tomorrow.

Buckley, of New Hall Lane, Preston, was remanded in custody until tomorrow’s hearing.

Three other people are due to appear before Wigan magistrates this morning in connection with the case.

David Steele, 47, of Oakley Avenue in Billinge, along with Dean Speakman, 30, and Vicki Calland, 30, both of Cob Moor Avenue in Billinge, have been charged with handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice.

Winstanley College student Ellen, 18, was reported missing on Friday evening and, after a police search, her body was found at Orrell Water Park.

A post-mortem examination later concluded that she died as a result of severe neck injuries.