‘Explosion’ as thieves damage cash machine

Thieves escaped with money when they targeted a cash machine at a petrol station.

Firefighters were called to Manchester Road in Astley at 3.40am today to reports of an explosion.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 3.36am to a report of a loud bang at a cash machine at a petrol station on Manchester Road, Astley.

“Officers attended and found damage to a cash machine and cash had been stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101.