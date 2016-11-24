‘Explosion’ as thieves damage cash machine

Thieves escaped with money when they targeted a cash machine at a petrol station.
Firefighters were called to Manchester Road in Astley at 3.40am today to reports of an explosion.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 3.36am to a report of a loud bang at a cash machine at a petrol station on Manchester Road, Astley.
“Officers attended and found damage to a cash machine and cash had been stolen.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.