Explosives suspected in latest ATM attack

A fresh attack - suspected to involve explosives - has been made on a cash machine at a newsagents.

Thieves have struck at an automated telling machine (ATM) at the McColls newsagents in Fleet Lane, Parr, in the early hours of today.

The incident follows a string of raids on ATMs in the Wigan, Leigh and St Helens area, with cash points targeted in Garswood, Winstanley, Culcheth, Astley and Lowton in recent weeks.

In the latest incident, explosives are thought to have been used to dislodge the cash machine, at around 3.20am, causing damage to the premises.

Detectives are still investigating what may have been stolen after three men were to drive off in a Honda Civic.

Forensic teams have been at the scene and CCTV is being studied, as police issue an appeal for witnesses.

Fleet Lane from Waring Avenue to Sexton Avenue has been cordoned off as enquiries continue.

Det Insp Jason Pye said: "This incident, and other recent offences, highlights an extremely dangerous tactic in targeting ATM machines, which puts members of the public at huge risk.

"As can be seen by the damage caused, the techniques used by the men involved in this robbery are reckless in the extreme and once again, it is only through good fortune that no-one was hurt.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in and around Fleet Lane in the early hours of this morning, or if you were passing and have any dashcam footage.

"The people involved in this offence may have been looking at this location previously, so if you remember seeing anything unusual in the area in recent days, let us know as any small detail could be vital in identifying who is involved."

Witnesses are being asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.