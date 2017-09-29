Family frightened by attempted arson on home

A family has escaped unhurt after a potential firebomb attack on their home, say detectives.

But witnesses are being urgently sought after three men hurled home-made Molotov cocktails through the windows of a home in Beechwood Crescent, Astley, last week.

The trio, who struck just before 10pm, on Wednesday, September 20, had previously used bricks to break a number of windows at the property.

Police say the bottles they threw into the property contained some kind of flammable liquid.

Det Sgt Neil Lawless, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: "The first thing the victim knew about the attack was the bricks being thrown through the window of their family home.

"The damage that could have been caused if the accelerant had been lit, or the bricks had hit the victim or her family, is unthinkable.

"These men need to be found, so I’m asking for anyone who heard something at the time or who saw anything that could help with our enquiries, to get in touch.”

The trio, who damaged a car on the driveway as they walked off, are now being sought on suspicion of attempted arson.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2185 of September 20. This can also be done anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.