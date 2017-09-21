Family's shock over fake fundraising site for tragic runner

The distraught family of a runner who died in the Colour Run at Pennington Flash have condemned a bogus fundraising site.

His daughter Stacey Rigby has taken to Facebook to warn family, friends and supporters about an account set up on the YouCaring website.

The fake page, falsely said to have been created by his wife June, had set a £100,000 goal to 'benefit' his family.

She posted: "Do not donate to this page my mum hasn't set this up and deffinatley isn't for my dad some low life scum."

The 47-year-old, from Highfield, collapsed during the Sunday run, in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice.