Final farewell for tragic Ellen Higginbottom

The funeral of 18-year-old murder victim, Ellen Higginbottom, who was murdered at Orrell Water Park. The celebration of life was held at Altrincham Crematorium.
The funeral has been taking place of murdered Wigan student Ellen Higginbottom

More than 100 mourners gathered at Altrincham Crematorium at noon on Thursday for an hour-long ceremony bidding farewell to the 18-year-old.

Ellen went missing on her way home from Winstanley College on the afternoon of June 16.

Police, conducting a search after family raised the alarm, found her body in the small hours of the next morning.

A 51-year-old man has since been charged with her murder.