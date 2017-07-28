Firefighters' plea over wheelie bin arson attacks

Firefighters have urged residents to be careful with their wheelie bins after a garage was subjected to an arson attack in Platt Bridge.

One of the crews from Hindley fire station were called out to the Sydney Street area at around 2am today after a bin had been pushed up against a detached building and set alight.

Watch manager John Bridges said firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it spread across the structure. Some of the interior of the garage was damaged though.

Mr Bridges added: "We would appeal to local residents not to leave their wheelie bins out too long, either before or after collections, to prevent these kind of incidents from occurring."

Earlier this week firefighters in Leigh were called out to a string of similar incidents along St Helens Road and Newton Road.