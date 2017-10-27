Five in dock on charges over threat to MP

The leader of a banned organisation has been charged with encouragement to murder the local MP Rosie Cooper.

Christopher Lythgoe, 31, has also been charged with belonging to a proscribed organisation, along with five other men.

One of the men, a 22-year-old, was also charged with the intention of committing acts of terrorism and threats to kill.

The West Lancashire MP, whose constituency includes Upholland, Newburgh, Parbold and Wrightington, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, especially the counter-terrorism police, for keeping me, my staff and the public safe.

“There remains an ongoing criminal investigation so it would not be appropriate for me to comment further.”

The charges come as a result of a co-ordinated investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East and North West, supported by Wales

Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit and Wiltshire Police, who executed a number of warrants and searches properties across England and Wales.

The men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.