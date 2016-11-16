Football fan given banning order

A football fan has been banned from attending matches following disorder at a derby game.

Liam Jones, from Tyldesley, received a three-year football banning order after being arrested on suspicion of pitch encroachment during Bolton Wanderers’ match against Bury at Gigg Lane.

Wanderers supporter Jones, of Shuttle Street, was sentenced at Bury Magistrates’ Court.

The 23-year-old was banned from live games on the same date as a Bury supporter from Heywood received an identical punishment for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour during the match last month.

The police said it was hoped the sentence would act as a warning to other hooligans who cause trouble at stadiums.

Chief Inspector Joanne Marshall-Bell, match commander of the fixture for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “People are entitled to attend any football match without fear of violence or disorder, regardless of any traditional rivalry that may exist between the clubs.

“Unfortunately, there can sometimes be a minority intent on causing trouble and spoiling the experience for genuine fans who are only interested in supporting their team.

“Jones falls into this category and has now received a significant banning order which will stop him attending any match for a number of years.

“These orders should send a clear message to any supporter considering committing offences at football matches that they will be caught and dealt with robustly.

“Both Bury FC and Bolton Wanderers support any police action and, in addition to football banning orders imposed by the courts, they can issue club bans to supporters who act inappropriately at matches.”