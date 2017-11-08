Former RL star on trial over KFC robbery

A former rugby player from Wigan is set to stand trial at crown court for robbery and weapon charges.



Ex-Salford City Reds captain Malcolm Alker, from Higher Ince, will face a jury at Bolton Crown Court on Wednesday November 29 for allegedly robbing £578 from a Wigan KFC and £120 of cash and cigarettes from a Tesco outlet on Halloween.

The 39-year-old retired rugby star and his co-accused, 25-year-old Michael Naylor of West Street in Higher Ince, have also been accused of possessing of a “bladed article” in a public place.

Alker and Naylor have been remanded into custody until the trial at Bolton begins.

Alker, who retired in 2010, played more than 350 games as a hooker for the Reds, with a career spanning 13 years.

He spent his entire professional career with Salford City Reds.