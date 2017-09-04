Heartless thieves target animal rescue centre

Heartless thieves have been caught on camera targeting an animal rescue centre.

Leigh Cats and Dogs Home, on East Lancashire Road, is asking for help to trace currently unidentified men who broke into the office reception on Friday, August 25 just before the Bank Holiday weekend.

Leigh cats and dogs home

Images of the offender have been released by the home, who described the man as “pondscum”.

The home, which cares for abandoned, lost or abused animals until new or existing owners are found, released a statement urging anyone to come forward with information about the incident.

Staff posted on Facebook on Friday August 25: “Last night/this morning at around 3am some sorry excuse for a human being broke into the reception building at the home.

“We have pretty good footage of one of them here but there was at least one other caught on camera.

"Luckily, they didn’t go anywhere near the animals and none of them would have known any different when they got out of their beds this morning. The police are involved and forensics have been and taken away some evidence left behind by the moron.”

The post, which was shared more than 200 times on Facebook, sparked some angry reactions by animal lovers across the borough.

Karen Martine said: “Disgusting. Hope they are caught soon and thank God the animals are ok.”

Karen Hughes added: “Thank goodness none of the animals were harmed. A sad situation but it could have been a whole lot worse.”

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that it is still investigating the incident. A spokesperson at GMP said: “Shortly before 7.15 am on Friday 25 August, police were called to reports of a burglary at a premises on Graveoak Lane.

A small amount of cash was stolen and damage was caused to the property.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting number 423 of 25/08/17.”