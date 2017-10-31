Hero confronts masked gang

A have-a-go hero suffered a head injury after confronting and chasing three masked men in the street.

The unnamed Wigan victim suffered the wound when he fell as he tried to avoid one of them lunging at him with a knife.

Police today appealed for witnesses to the early hours incident and a friend of the victim also warned people to be on their guard.

Officers received a report of the attack shortly after midnight on Saturday in Langham Road, Standish.

The Standish Voice neighbourhood forum was also contacted to put out a public warning about the incident.

A resident, who did not wish to be identified, said: “At 12.30am on Saturday in Langham Road, two of our friends were walking back from pub when three men wearing balaclavas ran towards them.

“My friend’s husband challenged them and they threatened him with a knife.

“He chased them to the park and they lunged at him and he fell and cut his head.”

The friend said that the men spoke with Liverpool accents and that they eventually fled in a black Audi A3.

The victim’s injury is not said to be life-threatening.

It is unclear what the disguised trio were doing at the time they were challenged by the man.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report at 00.38 on Saturday October 28 that a man had approached three men, who were wearing face coverings, and the men threatened him.

“The victim fell and cut his head. The offenders then fled.

“The offenders are described as being white and wearing dark clothing.

“No-one has so far been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone saw any suspicious behaviour in the Langham Road area of Standish late on Friday night or early on Saturday morning please get in touch.”

Those with details should ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers charity line on 0800 555111.