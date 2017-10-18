Judge blames man for killing his baby

A local dad has been publicly blamed for killing his baby daughter 20 years ago.

But the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will not be prosecuted.

The tot died as the result of a head injury at her Leigh home in the borough in the mid-90s.

And at a post-mortem examination she was also found to have a recent skull fracture and older broken ribs and vertebrae, and a past broken left forearm, "from at least three separate assaults".

The father was arrested and charged with her murder, according to High Court papers, but the prosecution was later dropped.

But it has now emerged that a High Court judge, while considering child protection issues recently for the father’s three-year-old son, has now blamed him for the little girl’s death.

The new case was brought by Wigan Council over the future care of the boy who was in foster care. The father had assaulted a new partner and the family court was investigating his background, which included his relationship with the late baby’s mother.

The couple blamed each for the girl’s death, and were cross-examined at the High Court.

While Mr Justice Peter Jackson described the father as "unapologetic, incurious and self-centred", the mother was said to be a "gentle, shy and quiet individual", who appeared racked with anguish over the baby’s death.

The court heard that on the night of her death, the child was heard to cry out and the mother went into the bedroom to find the father tucking her into her cot. Later the baby was still restless and, unusually, the father went to check on her.

Before going to bed the mother moved the cot into the living room. But when she went to check on the baby the next day she was cold and unresponsive. Paramedics were called in but the girl had died.

While the incident was initially attributed to cot death, this changed following an autopsy which showed the old skull and rib fractures.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Jackson said: "I find that it was the father who caused A’s injuries and death. Having injured her, he did nothing to get her the medical help that she needed, and that might have saved her life. He instead did what he could to conceal what he had done from the mother and from those who later investigated."

The judge also found that while the mother may have failed to protect the baby from the father’s assaults, this was against the backdrop of ongoing domestic abuse. He said she was "filled with self-reproach" for not leaving the father and he did not blame her any more than she blamed herself for what happened.

The judge added: "His behaviour towards (the baby) was violent and uncaring and he has compounded it by trying to blame the mother in a cowardly and reprehensible way. She has lived with intense feelings of guilt for her entirely secondary part in this tragedy, and will no doubt continue to do so.

"Having now had to relive those terrible events during proceedings that she did nothing to bring about, the least she is entitled to is a clear statement from this court it was he, and not she, who bears the entire responsibility for (the baby’s) death."

The judgement was delivered last year - but its publication was delayed pending the outcome of further police investigations. Mr Justice Jackson said that the outcome of those inquiries was that no criminal charges were going to be brought so his judgement could now be published.