Knife-wielding robber threatens shop staff to raid till

An appeal has been launched to find a “calculated” robber who pointed a knife at a shop employee.

CCTV, released by police today, shows the man walking into a tanning shop on Bradshawgate, Leigh, at around 4.30pm on Saturday, December 17, and forcing a cash drawer open using a screwdriver.

After opening the drawer, the man was disturbed by a member of staff who had been alerted to someone entering the shop after the door chime rang.

The offender turned to the member of staff and said, whilst pointing a knife with a pink handle: “I am not going to hurt you, I just want the money out of the till.”

He emptied the till and fled, turning left out of the shop and taking the first right.

Officers later recovered a screwdriver by the cash drawer.

The man is described as white, between 5ft 9ins and 6ft tall and was wearing a dark hooded jacket and trousers. The hood on the jacket was up and pulled tightly so that there was a minimum amount of his face showing.

Detective Constable Chris Waddicar of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “This is a calculated attack on a small business with the individual waiting to pounce until the staff were in the store cupboard.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured in the robbery but the fear the offender has caused is something the victims are going to live with for a very long time.

“If anyone recognises the man in the CCTV or has any information about the robbery, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7331 or 101 quoting reference number 1701 of 17/12/16 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.