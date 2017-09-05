Lyndsey murder trial jury sworn in

The jury has been sworn in for the trial of a Wigan mother and daughter accused of murder.

Gillian Reid, 56, of Closebrook Road, Worsley Hall, and 31-year-old Kelly Reid, of Hayward Road, Atherton, are together charged causing the death of Lyndsey Vaux.

Police launched a murder inquiry after the 30-year-old mother of one was found collapsed at her home in Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, in May 2016.

Both Reids, who lived with Lyndsey at the time of her death, appeared in the dock at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, yesterday, on a day taken up mainly by legal discussions.

They are also both accused of causing Samantha Newns, a past partner of Kelly Reid, grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have previous denied the charges against them.

The trial has been scheduled to last four weeks.