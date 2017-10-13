Lyndsey Vaux murder trial: Killer must serve at least 18 years and 358 days in prison

Becky Reid has been sentenced to life in prison for the "merciless" murder of Lyndsey Vaux.



Judge Richard Mansell QC handed down a sentence of life with a minimum of 18 years and 358 days.

In front of a full court, Mansell explained how Reid refused to leave her cell for the sentencing.

Family and friends of Lyndsey Vaux heard a summary of the horrific beatings carried out by Reid in the weeks leading up to her murder.

Becky Reid's mother, Gillian, smiled as she walked free from court with a suspended sentence for ABH against her daughter's former partner Samantha Newns.

More to follow ...