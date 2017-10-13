Lyndsey Vaux murder trial: Police release audio of harrowing 999 call

This is the harrowing 999 call made to the emergency services by Gillian Reid after Lyndsey Vaux collapsed following years of sustained physical and mental abuse.

Police released the audio file on the day Gillian's daughter Becky, Lyndsey's then lover, was convicted of her murder and sentenced to almost 19 years in prison.

Lyndsey Vaux

Killer must serve a minimum of 18 years and 358 days behind bars

In it Gillian Reid can be heard telling the operator Vaux had collapsed and was making "gurgling noises," was "breathing slowly" and was "turning blue".

Paramedics arrived to find Lyndsey, 30, not breathing. For a short while they managed to resuscitate her, but she never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on arrival at Wigan Infirmary.

During the five years that the young mum was in a same sex relationship with Becky Reid, she sustained an appalling catalogue of injuries, including multiple fractures, none of which was ever treated at hospital.

Samantha Newns (left) - another victim of Becky Reid's abuse - with Lyndsey's mum Ann Vaux after Reid's sentencing

At the time of her death, Lyndsey had 90 identifiable external injuries on her body - which Becky Reid preposterously put down to the victim’s frequently falling over due to a thyroid problem and her refusal to take medication.