Lyndsey Vaux murder trial: Victim suffered severe and prolonged abuse

Jury members in the murder trial of a 30-year-old woman who died in Wigan heard that she was killed by “severe” abuse at the hands of her lesbian lover and her lover’s mum.



Becky Reid, 32, and her mother Gillian Reid 57, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, have both been charged with the murder of Stockport woman Lyndsey Vaux, who collapsed and died at the Wigan home on May 22 last year.

During the opening statement at Manchester Crown Court today (Tuesday), prosecutor Paul Reid told the jury how Ms Vaux had been “severely” abused by her lover for a “considerable amount of time.”

The court heard how Ms Reid, who is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to her ex-partner Samantha Newns alongside her mother, subjected her victims to “years of controlling, abusive, cruel and violent behaviour”.

Lyndsey’s autopsy, carried out by Dr Lumb, showed 90 external injuries as well as multiple fractured ribs and severe injuries to both legs, which were believed to have been caused by “repeated episodes of beating.”

The jury heard how Reid allegedly forced her late girlfriend to “go out begging” for money and would refuse to let her in if she came back empty-handed.

Mr Reid outlined evidence set to be given later in the trial by eyewitnesses who often saw Lyndsey with “bruises to her face” and struggling to walk.

She was once described as “looking like the elephant man” by a friend who saw her soon after one of the alleged beatings while another friends said she appeared as she had been “hit by a bus”.

Witnesses described occasionally seeing the “gaunt” mother-of-one wandering up and down in the alleyway at the back of the houses in her dressing gown after being sent out of the house by her partner.

Mr Reid said: “She would often be seen walking around the streets in the local area without shoes or appropriate clothing, sometimes in flip flops and T-shirt in the pouring rain. She would appear to be trying to get back into the house, and it would seem that somebody within was refusing her entry.”

