M6 drink-driver given road ban

A Wigan drink-driver who was swerving on the M6 motorway because he was over the limit has been disqualified from the road.

Police spotted the erratically-driven Vauxhall Astra with Liam Mills at the wheel on the southbound carriageway at Shevington at around 12.30am on September 24, Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 22-year-old, of Cramond Close, Highfield, was breathalysed and it came up positive. Tests at the police station found he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The court was told Mills decided to drive home from a holiday in a caravan after he had argued with his fiancee, mistakenly believing he was under the limit.

Defending, Martin Jones said Mills and his partner had gone away to a site near Lancaster after receiving bad news about both their parents’ health.

Mr Jones said Mills had never been in trouble with the police and was ashamed of being in court.

The bench also heard he had lost his job and another employment role due to the upcoming driving ban.

Mills was barred from the road for 20 months and fined £120, also being ordered to pay £85 in costs and a victim’s surcharge.

Sentencing him, the bench said he “could have caused a terrible accident”.