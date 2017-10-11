Man, 67, in court over historical sex allegations

A man has appeared in court on historical sex allegations at a care facility.



David Mann faced three charges of sexual encounters with boys aged between 12 and 16 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

Wood End Centre

The offences are alleged to have taken place at the Wood End centre in Atherton between 1982 and 1991.

No pleas were entered during the brief hearing.

The 67-year-old, from Westhoughton, wore a yellow shirt and a green jumper and walked with the aid of sticks.

Mann will now appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 8.

He was released on bail.