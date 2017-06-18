Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teenager Ellen Higginbottom.

Police said a 47-year-old man from the Billinge area was taken into custody on Sunday for questioning,.

The body of 18-year-old Ellen was discovered at Orrell Water Park in the early hours of Saturday morning, with a Home Office post-mortem finding she died of multiple wounds to the neck.

Detective Superintendent Howard Millington from GMP’s major incident team said: “First of all my thoughts continue to be with Ellen’s family at this devastating time.

This is a very fast moving and developing investigation but I can confirm that this afternoon we have arrested a 47-year-old man.

This investigation is by no means over, we still have a long way to go in piecing together the puzzle.

“Our investigative team will continue to work at the scene in the area around Orrell Water Park for the next few days.

"Once again, I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support in this investigation. Without them, our jobs would be so much harder.

“We would encourage the public to continue getting in touch, as said before, this investigation is still in it’s early stages. So if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area either on Friday or in the days prior, please get in touch with police. Don’t worry that you’ll be wasting my time; any bit of information, no matter how small, could be vital.

“Our officers will continue to patrol the streets in the area and anyone with any concerns or questions should come and speak to them.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7103, call 101 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.