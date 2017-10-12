Man back behind bars 24 hours after being released

A man is back behind bars after assaulting his brother and his friend just 24 hours after being released from prison.

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told Darren Anderton was having a couple of drinks with friend Diane Sharples at his home on Cherry Tree Grove, Leigh, on September 30.

His brother Warren, 43, joined them, smelling of alcohol and staggering like he was drunk.

James Gore, prosecuting, said: “He sat down with them initially and had a laugh. After about an hour or so, he said he suddenly flipped.”

Anderton called Ms Sharples a “druggie” and grabbed her with both hands, causing her to stumble back, he said.

He went to hit her and his brother intervened.

Mr Gore said: “It looked like he was going to punch this lady.”

Mr Anderton went to the door and asked his brother to leave, but Anderton stood in the doorway and refused to go, the court heard.

He phoned another brother for help and when he passed the phone to Anderton, he again refused to leave.

The court was told Anderton punched his brother in the face and he fell to the floor.

The other brother arrived and restrained Anderton until the police arrived.

When interviewed by police, Anderton admitted some of what had happened.

He could not remember doing some things, but could not deny doing them as he had been drinking, the court heard.

Mr Gore said Anderton had 30 previous convictions for 42 offences. He was jailed for four years in March 2014 for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Anderton, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating at an earlier court hearing and a pre-sentence report was prepared.

Declan Doherty, defending, asked magistrates to consider imposing a community order or a suspended sentence as punishment.

He said while Anderton did not have accommodation, he had money that could be used for a deposit and rent, and he could be helped with his alcohol misuse.

But after retiring to consider their sentence, magistrates returned to jail Anderton for 12 weeks and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

They also banned him from contacting his brother Darren, either directly or indirectly, or going to his home.