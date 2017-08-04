Man caused damage after taking spice

A Wigan man who took drug spice was “zombie-like” when police were called to a house, a court heard.

Gareth Thomas’s partner told police he was kicking a garden gate at her home on Engineer Street, Ince, after taking the drug.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, told Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court the couple had argued and his partner Emma Sullivan asked Thomas to leave.

He did, but tried to force his way back in, she said.

Police found he was “unpredictable” and “zombie-like” and they called for an ambulance to check on him.

Mrs Beattie said Miss Sullivan had bruises on her arms, which she said he had caused three days earlier.

Thomas, 31, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, pleaded guilty to damaging the gate on July 24 and assaulting Miss Sullivan by beating. He also admitted breaching bail by going to her house.

The court heard Thomas was a former heroin addict and had been taking spice in the days before he was arrested. He said he was upset after a job fell through.

A probation officer told magistrates he had been involved in domestic violence previously.

Bill Pearson, defending, said Miss Sullivan wanted Thomas to get help.

Magistrates handed down a 12-month community order, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement to look at drug use, domestic violence and other issues.

Thomas must also do 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 for prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.