Man charged after 12-hour stand-off at flat

A man will appear in court this morning after a stand-off lasting more than 12 hours.

Raymond Smith, 49, of Logwood Place, Newtown, has been charged with criminal damage and affray.

He is due to go before Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court today.

Police were called to Logwood Place at 9.55pm on Sunday after receiving a call with concerns for the welfare of a man.

They were told the man had damaged a flat and was throwing items from a window to the street below.

Logwood Place and nearby Robin Park Road were cordoned off and police negotiators attended.

The incident continued through the night and came to an end shortly after 10.30am on Monday.