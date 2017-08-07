Man charged with sex offences at children’s home

A man has been charged after a police investigation into abuse at the Wood End children’s home in the borough.

David Mann will face Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 11 over three charges under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

The 67-year-old is currently on bail.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched Operation Milan into allegations of abuse at the Atherton assessment centre in 2015.

Complaints of both physical and sexual abuse at Woodend were given to the police.

Mann, from Westhoughton, has been charged relating to three separate reports between 1982 and 1987 from individuals aged between 11 and 16 at the time.

Police investigated allegations of abuse at Wood End between the 1970s and the 1990s.

Those who have made allegations and battled for further action by the authorities include renowned poet and broadcaster Lemn Sissay, who spent time at the assessment centre as a teenager.

Wigan Council apologised to former residents of the centre, which opened as a remand facility in 1969, in February 2015 when the major police investigation began.