Man found with gunshot wounds

A man is in a critical condition after being shot.

The 28-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds after police were called to Manchester Road in Westhoughton to what was initially reported as a failure to stop collision at 11.10pm yesterday, Thursday.

The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a life threatening condition.

Detective Superintendent Jon Chadwick, Head of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “We are very much in the early stages of our investigation and we’re working to establish exactly what has happened to this man.

“He is currently in hospital in a life threatening condition and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about the circumstances leading up to him being found by police.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2426 of 03/11/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.