Man found with gunshot wounds dies

A man has died after being found with gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old man was discovered by officers who were called to Manchester Road in Westhoughton to what was initially reported as a failure to stop collision at 11.10pm yesterday, Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital but has since died.

Detective Superintendent Jon Chadwick, Head of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “We are very much in the early stages of our investigation and we’re working to establish exactly what has happened to this man.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about the circumstances leading up to him being found by police.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2426 of 03/11/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.