A man has been charged with a burglary in Wigan.

Lee O’Shea, 29, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court today.

It is in connection with a burglary at a property in Ince on Monday, January 9.

He was arrested by police investigating a spate of burglaries in Wigan town centre, Aspull, Scholes, Swinley, Higher Ince and Lower Ince since November.