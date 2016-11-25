Man in court after fire at flats

A man has been charged after a fire at a block of flats in Wigan.

Kieron Harrop, 18, of Scholes, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear at Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court today.

The emergency services were called to a block of flats at Scholes, in Scholes, at 11.45pm on Wednesday.

There was a blaze in a ground-floor flat and firefighters had to rescue four people from the building.