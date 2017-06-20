Man seriously injured after being stabbed

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the stomach.

The 33-year-old, who has not been named, is said to be in a serious condition in hospital after an incident at a house in Hodder Close, Norley, on Monday evening.

A 27-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and is currently being questioned by detectives.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said that officers were called to the street at 6.05pm to reports of a man’s having been wounded and found the casualty inside with a stab injury to the abdomen .

He is believed to be in the intensive care unit of Wigan Infirmary.