Man suffers ‘nasty cuts’ after being hit with glass

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked with a glass in a bar.

Police said a glass was thrown at the 25-year-old man after he was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of men.

He was taken to hospital with injuries to his face.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday, November 19 at Scotts Bar, on Arena Approach, Horwich.

Det Con Christopher Hickey said: “This was a highly dangerous and reckless act which left the victim with nasty cuts to his face.

“I would like to appeal directly to the man who threw the glass to come forward and speak with us.

“I would also urge any witnesses to the incident to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 5761 or 101, quoting incident number 520 of November 20, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.