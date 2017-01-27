Men in court on robbery charges

Three men will appear in court accused of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Christopher Ruebens, 31, of Wigan Road, Ashton; Lee Tansey, 39, of Innings Drive, Weaste, Salford; and Anthony Gough, 36, of Blackmoor Drive, Liverpool, will appear before Manchester And Salford Magistrates’ Court today.

Ruebens has also been charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

The charges follow a proactive investigation by Greater Manchester Police’s serious and organised crime group into high-value and violent robberies across the North West.