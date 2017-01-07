Missing dementia sufferer sparks appeal

Police have launched an appeal after an elderly man who suffers from dementia went missing from his home in the borough.

Derek William Gordon was last seen at his home in Lowton at 6pm on Friday January 6 2017.

The 78-year-old is described as white, of slight build, about 5ft 7in tall, with grey hair that is balding on top, and he wears glasses. He also has a crutch and may have it with him.

Although it is not known exactly what he is wearing, Derek often wears a waist-length dark anorak, trousers, and a dark- coloured England baseball cap.

Derek suffers from dementia and may be in a confused state.

PC Bradley Parker of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan borough said: “We are concerned about Derek as he hasn’t been seen since yesterday and I would urge anyone who has seen a man matching his description to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.