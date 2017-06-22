MISSING: Two teenage boys missing from home

An appeal has been launched after two teenage boys went missing from home in Appleby Bridge, say police.

According to police Josh Mason, 13, and Damian Howes, 14, were last seen at Middlebrook Retail Park in Bolton at around 12.20pm on Monday, June 19.

Damian Howes, 14

Both boys were last seen wearing light blue school polo shirts, black trousers and black trainers.

Officers investigating the case say they could be in the Croydon area of London.

A spokesman for the police said: "If anyone has seen Josh or Damian or has any information on their whereabouts we would urge them to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 748 of June 19.